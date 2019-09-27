Eastbound Mississippi bridge lane to close Monday morning

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday a lane restriction will be encountered on the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge, near Granite City.

The eastbound right lane will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, September 30. The lane restriction is needed to repair the driving surface of the bridge.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

In other roadwork, all lanes of Illinois 160, approximately 2.7 miles south of Illinois 140 near Grantfork in Madison County, will remain closed until Wednesday. All major repairs to the culvert have been made, but additional patching is needed to repair portions of the pavement damaged while the repairs were being made. A detour utilizing Illinois 140, Illinois 4, and Illinois 143 is established for the Illinois 160 closure.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.