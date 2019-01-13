Eat right, feel right

The start of a new year brings resolutions and at the top of the list is eating healthier.

Eating healthier is a change in the way we live. For many, food is an important part of everyday life, but if you eat wrong it can have a profound effect on your body.

Certified nutritionist Dr. John Dinkelmann of Dinkelmann Health Center at 21 E. Acton Ave. in Wood River helps people adjust their eating habits to attain a healthier life.

“It’s very important that people have to balance their food in a specific manner,” Dinkelmann said. “The old way of 40 percent carbohydrates, 30 percent proteins and 30 percent fat is still a good way to go.”

Processed foods and bad carbohydrates are easily accessible and most people understand these aren’t healthy. It’s also presumed fats are bad, but Dinkelmann wants to dispel that myth.

“I have a top triathlete who comes to me,” he said. “He’s 54 now but started coming to me when he was 28. He had a serious condition, which we repaired and we changed his diet. Back then, all triathletes carbed up. Everything was carbs, carbs, carbs because they want energy. I showed him research and shifted him toward more fats. Now 65-70 percent of his consumption is fat. At 54, he gets paid $3 million a year to compete in 5 events and he’s 8 minutes faster now than he was at 28. The only change was his diet. He still does the same workout plan and uses the same equipment.”

This is because fats are easier for our body to process than sugars and carbohydrates. According to Dinkelmann, fat goes through 5 conversions in our body before turning to energy, while sugar goes through 17 conversions.

Dinkelmann is a big proponent for meats and vegetables; most notably the green leafy kind.

“There are good nutrients in fruit, but people that have trouble handling sugar need to be careful with fruit,” Dinkelmann said. “They can get all the same nutrients from vegetables, get the protein from meat and get the fat in between.”

Dinkelmann supports the Dr. Melvin Page Food Plan because it limits the intake of grains and dairy and promotes unlimited consumption of green, low-carbohydrate vegetables and proteins.

“Dr. Melvin Page traveled the world and looked at deficiencies and in certain parts of the world there are certain deficiencies that create different problems,” Dinkelmann said. “Because of those deficiencies, Page came up with a food list that was promoted.”

But eating organic can be hard for people on the go — it’s easier to grab processed food. Dinkelmann gave a quick tip to help kickstart a new lifestyle with plenty of nutrients that won’t take much of your valued time.

“If you’re on the go, boiled eggs are great and it’s so easy, eight minutes and you’ve got boiled eggs and then take them with you,” he said. “An egg is one of the most underestimated foods you can get because it’s so complete.”

The most important tips toward a healthier lifestyle are dedication and patience. These changes won’t take place overnight.

