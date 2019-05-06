Eckert's Farms offering membership packages in time for summer

Eckert’s Farms is calling on families and individuals throughout the region to take the pledge to #MakeMoreMemories this summer, and to share those experiences to encourage others to do the same.

For the first time in their 175-year history, Eckert’s is offering membership packages which allow visitors to get more out of their farms with discounted entry, year-round field access, and exclusive coupons, experiences, and gifts.

Membership packages range from $30-100 and include field access passes, admission to the Millstadt Farm, coupons, free gifts, and exclusive experiences. Plus, early birds who take advantage of the new packages will get 50 percent off on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11, just in time for the launch of Pick Your Own Strawberries, which will take place on May 11.

And members won’t have to wait long for their first exclusive experience: Eckert’s Strawberry Social includes perks like a free wristband for rides and activities and samples of strawberry treats.

More information can be found at Eckerts.com/membership.