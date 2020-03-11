Educators meet with health director on coronavirus

Madison County superintendents and Regional Superintendent of Schools Rob Werden met Wednesday with Madison County Health Department Director Toni Corona to hear recommendations from the health department regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus). Superintendents collaborated and shared information regarding their approaches to addressing the potential spread of COVID-19 in school districts.

“We continue to monitor the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) news releases and guidelines regarding measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases, such as COVID-19,” a Regional Office of Education press release states. “All districts across the county are increasing our disinfecting efforts in both resources and frequency, giving special attention to high-touch areas. Our staff are encouraging students to wash hands frequently, not touch their faces or mouths, and to cover coughs and sneezes. We are following the recommendations shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We are asking parents to please keep your children out of school if they exhibit any signs of illness, such as cough, fever, breathing problems, etc. Please follow your district’s typical procedures for reporting your child absent from school. Additionally, please anticipate that school personnel may be asking about your child’s specific symptoms and diagnosis, if they have been seen by a doctor, as districts will be tracking information and working closely with the Madison County Health Department, as we work to determine next steps.”

“As of today there are no confirmed cases in Madison County of COVID-19,” Corona said.

The health department will continue advising individual school districts in the event of a confirmed case. COVID-19 doesn’t seem to be targeting school-age children at this time, according to the health department.

Resources are available for families at www.madisonchd.org.

As this situation continues to remain fluid, districts are exploring options to meet students’ individual needs to ensure a continuity of education.