Edwardsville’s Labor Day enforcement drive to start Aug. 16

As Illinoisans gear up to mark the end of summer with Labor Day celebrations, the Edwardsville Police Department announced its plans for a traffic safety campaign focusing on drunk, unbuckled and distracted drivers.

“Our goal is to help ensure that our community’s residents and visitors make it home safely after the party ends,” Lt. Christopher Byrne said. “We’ll be out in force to keep impaired drivers off the roads. If you’ll be celebrating, we urge you to plan ahead for a sober ride. It could be a matter of life or death.”

The Edwardsville Police Department is partnering with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement across Illinois for the increased statewide effort. The high-visibility crackdown will run from Aug. 16 through the holiday weekend into the early morning hours of Sept. 3.

Before the fun starts this Labor Day, remember to designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive drunk. Even a small amount of alcohol can impair judgment and reaction times, making driving unsafe.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The crackdown runs concurrently with a media campaign reminding motorists that impaired driving has life or death consequences. Visit LifeOrDeathIllinois.com for more information.

