Edwardsville among nation’s safest college towns

The city of Edwardsville, home to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, is ranked among the nation’s top 25 safest college towns by Safewise in its 2019 Safest College Towns list.

Ranked 21st nationally, Edwardsville was number 2 in Illinois and ranked ahead of all Missouri college towns. Deerfield, home to Trinity International University, was tops in Illinois and number 2 nationally. Naperville, which houses North Central College, came in at number 22 overall.

“We commend the SIUE Police Department, as well as law enforcement agencies in and around Edwardsville for creating a safe environment where students can focus on learning,” SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook said. “SIUE works to develop community relationships that provide positive outcomes, and this is a wonderful example of that collaboration. We are grateful to all who work diligently to protect and serve. Safety is a key element when individuals make a choice of where they will live, work and study.”

“The SIUE Police Department and the city of Edwardsville Police Department have an excellent working relationship,” SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll said. “It shows in our dedication to work together to deter crime and to provide the highest quality police service to keep our students, staff, faculty, guests and the Edwardsville community safe. To be annually named one of the safest college campuses, and one of the safest college towns in the country, clearly demonstrates our effectiveness as a team.”

Since the Daily Beast ranked SIUE among the safest college campuses in the country in 2010, SIUE has consistently been rated highly for its safe campus environment by a variety of organizations, including the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

