Edwardsville announces changes in parks programs

The city of Edwardsville Park and Recreation staff have been closely following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 phase plan regarding reopenings as the coronavirus continues to affect the local community. At this time, Edwardsville is in Phase 2 which holds the current park restrictions where they have been.

At current projections, it appears Phase 3 may begin by June 1. That would mean gatherings of up to 10 people would be allowed with proper social distancing being respected and continued use of face masks when social distancing is not possible.

Because of the size restrictions, previously planned events such as the Arts in the Park series and the summer sports leagues will continue to be postponed until the city is able to reach Phase 4 status hopefully before July or by early July.

Below is an update on local facilities and events for Phase 3:

Pool and Splash Pad

Because of the closure of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, Edwardsville Glen Carbon Community Pool will remain closed for the 2020 summer season. All 2020 season pool passes will be refunded in full.

The Splash Pad at Leon Corlew will open to limited use. Small groups of 10 people or less will be allowed to reserve time slots at the splash pad. This will not be open for drop-in.

Sport courts and fields

Baseball, softball, and soccer fields at Winston Brown and Plummer Sports Park will remain closed while in Phase 2 status. However, these parks will open during Phase 3 status for private reservations to ensure social distancing. Reservations at Winston Brown are free of charge and those at Plummer Sports Park are a minimal cost. Organized youth or adult sports games, large events, tournaments, or leagues will not be allowed onto the sports fields or courts. The use of these fields will be for groups of 10 people or less. Organized practices for groups of 10 or less will be allowed.

Please be cognizant of field conditions when visiting the parks; after heavy rains, field use at Winston Brown Park is not permitted until the fields are dry.

The basketball and sand volleyball courts at all Edwardsville parks will remain closed until the area has reached Phase 4 status.

Pickleball courts will be available for reservations at Plummer Sports Park upon Phase 3 status. Reserve a time to play before coming to the park.

Park restrooms

Select restrooms at sports parks with reservation options would open. All other park restrooms would remain closed.

Park water fountains

For the safety of our residents, water fountains in all parks will remain closed until we reach Phase 5 status. Water fountains will not be active and will be bagged and signed as “closed.” Families visiting the parks should bring their own water, and if using plastic water bottles, families should be sure to recycle those bottles.

Park pavilions

Starting with Phase 3, park pavilions will be available for drop-in use and reservations. Families or small groups of 10 or less can drop in to the pavilions for small, informal gatherings. Reservations will be accepted for groups of 10 and less. However, restroom facilities will not be available at this time. Therefore, pavilion reservation rate is kept at a minimum. While visiting a pavilion, masks are recommended and patrons should sit apart from each other, using the social distancing guidelines.

Playgrounds

Playgrounds in the city of Edwardsville parks will remain closed for the safety of patrons. Playgrounds will not open until the area has reached Phase 4 status.

Park trails

Park trails remain open. Users should continue to spread out using social distancing guidelines.

Edwardsville Parks and Recreation is reminding everyone to keep practicing social distancing and good hygiene during this time. Besides bringing water with you to the parks, bring hand sanitizer or non-toxic wipes for small children for before or after play. Please dispose of any used masks, gloves, or wipes in proper containers.

Programs and events

Route 66 Festival on June 13, along with the Music and Movies in the Park portion of the Arts in the Park summer series through June 30, have been canceled or postponed in order to follow the mandated closures set forth by Pritzker and the recommendations by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Children’s Art in the Park series will be in a virtual format. More information will be released on that offering. Supplies will be available free of charge for pickup.

Event options will be evaluated once Phase 4 is reached with the potential of holding the Fishing Derby in July and the Mother & Son Date Night in August.

Offices

The Park and Recreation office will remain closed to visitors during Phase 2, but will open to customers in Phase 3. You may contact Parks and Rec staff currently at the phone numbers and emails listed below. If you have paperwork to be dropped off, there is a drop box at City Hall.

Park and Recreation Main Office: (618) 692-7538 and parks@cityofedwardsville.com

Nate Tingley, Director: (618) 692-2404 and ntingley@cityofedwardsville.com

Trevor Spohr, Parks & Sports Superintendent: (618) 692-2403 and tspohr@cityofedwardsville.com

Trina Vetter, Special Events Coordinator: (618) 692-7539 and tvetter@cityofedwardsville.com

Amy Baxter, Office Assistant: (618) 692-2407 and abaxter@cityofedwardsville.com

For more information, contact the parks department. Updates will be posted on cityofedwardsville.com/188/Parks-Recreation or www.facebook.com/EdwardsvilleParksAndRec.

