Edwardsville changes meeting schedule for May and June

Edwardsville city seal

With the extension of Gov. J. B. Pritzker’s executive order to shelter at home through May 30, the city of Edwardsville has announced modifications of its meeting schedule for the months of May and June. Additionally, the city’s Public Works Department warns businesses that have been shuttered for an extended period to flush their water lines thoroughly through all fixtures before use.

City Council and standing committee meetings will continue to be open to the public at City Hall and will be recorded. City Council meetings, Plan Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals will continue to be streamed on Facebook and ECTV. Smaller committee meetings will be recorded and available to the public upon request. Citizens are strongly encouraged to submit their comments via email or voicemail because meetings are limited to no more than 10 people. Comments submitted this way will be read into the record by the city clerk or committee staff liaison at the beginning of the meeting. Citizens may submit their comments as follows:

p ubliccomment@cityofedwardsville.com

public comment voicemail 618-307-1715

Elected and appointed officials will primarily attend meetings electronically. Attendees of open meetings are required to submit to a no-touch thermal temperature scan for fever and asked to wash their hands before entry. The schedule for city meetings for May/June is as follows:

7 p.m. May 13: Historic Preservation Commission, Council Chambers/Zoom

4 p.m. May 14: Public Safety Committee, Council Chambers/Zoom

5:30 p.m. May 14: Admin. & Community Services, Council Chambers/Zoom

7 p.m. May 18: Joint Meeting of City Council and Plan Commission, Council Chambers/Zoom

5 p.m. May 19: Edw. SIUE Community Destination, Zoom only

7 p.m. May 19: City Council, Council Chambers/Zoom

3:30 p.m. May 26: Finance Committee, Council Chambers/Zoom

5 p.m. May 26: Public Services Committee, Council Chambers/Zoom

6:30 p.m. May 26: Beautification & Tree Commission, Zoom only

7 p.m. May 27: Library Board, Zoom only

5:30 p.m. May 29: Admin.& Community Services, Council Chambers/Zoom

7 p.m. June 2: City Council, Council Chambers/Zoom

3:30 p.m. June 9: Finance Committee, Council Chambers/Zoom

5 p.m. June 9: Public Services Committee, Council Chambers/Zoom

4 p.m. June 11: Public Safety Committee, Council Chambers/Zoom

5:30 p.m. June 11: Admin & Community Services, Council Chambers/Zoom

7 p.m. June 16: City Council, Council Chambers/Zoom

5 p.m. June 30: Public Services Committee, Council Chambers/Zoom

5 p.m. June 30: Finance Committee, Council Chambers/Zoom

4 p.m. July 2: Public Safety Committee, Council Chambers/Zoom

5:30 p.m. July 2: Admin & Community Services, Council Chambers/Zoom

More helpful information is available on the city’s website at www.cityofedwardsville.com; information and links specific to the COVID-19 outbreak can be found at www.cityofedwardsville.com/coronavirus. More information on Illinois updates can be found at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

Businesses that have been shut down for several weeks should flush all their potable water fixtures, according to Edwardsville city engineer Ryan Zwijack. Water that has remained stagnant for a long period of time can be a harbor for Legionella bacteria and lead to Legionnaire’s disease, an acute form of pneumonia. Zwyjack suggests flushing each fixture (faucets, drinking fountains) long enough to clear any stagnant water from its supply pipes before drinking the water.

Also of note:

Edwardsville will continue to allow holders of Class B liquor licenses to operate under the rules of a Class C liquor license through May 30. A Class C license authorizes the sale of packaged or manufacturer sealed liquor/beer containers in their original package as a carry-out item.

Republic Services is again picking up scheduled large trash items for Edwardsville customers. Residents may call Republic Services at (618) 656-6883 and provide a brief description of your items; or may fill out a simple online form or call to schedule pickups. The form can be found at https://www.cityofedwardsville.com/LargeItemPickup

Items will be scheduled to be picked up within 7 days of contact. Residents should place their items at the curb no more than 12 hours prior to the scheduled pickup time.

Residents are strongly urged to pay extra attention to what they are using and flushing. Do not flush anything other than toilet paper. Products billed as “flushable” baby wipes can still create significant problems in the sewer system.

City Hall/clerk's office is closed to the public but is staffed during regular business hours. City payments can be made online or in the drop box on the side of the building. City Hall can be reached at (618) 692-7500.

Public Works Building is closed to the public. Commercial inspections remain active until further notice.

Republic Services trash pickup continues under its normal routes.

While the city of Edwardsville parks remain closed, the walking paths and trails are available for use. The playgrounds, restrooms, drinking fountains, pavilions, basketball courts, volleyball courts, and baseball/softball fields will remain closed at this time.

The Madison County Transit bicycle/walking trails remain open for public access.

The Public Library remains closed. For information, call (618) 692-7556 or email info@edwpl.org. E-books, audiobooks, movies and music are always available online through the library’s website and free apps. Visit https://www.edwardsvillelibrary.org/ebooks-and-more.

At the Public Safety Building, the front lobby only is open to the public. Fire houses are closed to the public but staffed for emergency response. Car seat installations are suspended through the governor’s stay-at-home order.

To minimize inherent risks to Edwardsville police officers and the public that are presented with COVID-19, some changes for reporting procedures to Edwardsville PD have been implemented. If you need police services that are non-emergency in nature, call the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is working with partners to launch emergency assistance programs for Illinois small businesses. Information on the three programs can be found on the DCEO website at www2.illinois.gov/dceo.

The city of Edwardsville’s Feed the Community Program continues to collect checks, cash or gift cards; call the City Clerk’s office at (618) 692-7500 to arrange for the donations.

A City Coalition has been created in an effort to streamline communication, and minimize oversights and duplication of efforts. Area nonprofits are encouraged to contact Natasha Howard at nhoward@edwymca.com. Groups and individuals interested in volunteering or donating to this effort should contact Jessica Johnson at jjohnson@edwymca.com

