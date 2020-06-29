Edwardsville finalizing plans for fireworks display Friday

Edwardsville city seal

The city of Edwardsville is finalizing plans for the fireworks display Friday on the grounds of Edwardsville High School.

The city's fire department, police department and Parks & Recreation Department has been working hand in hand with city administration to figure out a safe and fun way to still set off a fireworks display during this unconventional time of social distancing requirements and COVID-19. Edwardsville School District has graciously opened up their grounds in order to give those in the Edwardsville area and surrounding communities a fireworks display.

“We are excited to be able to continue the fireworks tradition in Edwardsville even though the setup and method may be different this year. There won’t be the usual fun festival at the American Legion, but we still wanted to give the people a safe way to enjoy fireworks in a modified way from their vehicles,” Special Events Coordinator Trina Vetter said. “It has been a pleasure to watch all the departments come together with the Edwardsville School District to work out the many layers and details that it takes to put on this aerial display. It has been quite a team effort.”

Limited parking will be available on EHS parking lots as long as safety regulations are followed.

Parking will be limited to every other parking space in order to meet social distancing requirements. Therefore, lot size will be limited by half, and then lots will be closed.

Edwardsville School District property is an alcohol-, vape- and nicotine-free zone. Anyone violating this will be asked to leave.

If arriving early to get a space, note that there will be no tailgating allowed.

Only limited restroom facilities will be available and are being provided by the city of Edwardsville. School facility restrooms will be locked and unavailable.

The Edwardsville High School parking lots will only be accessible from Center Grove Road and will open for parking at 7 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. and will be over before 9:30 p.m. It is not a long display, but it will contain all higher-up fireworks set to music with nothing low to the ground. Watch for the lights around the school grounds to be turned off at approximately 9:10 p.m. This will signal the five-minute warning that the show is about to begin. After the finale, the school parking lights will be turned back on, and people will be allowed to exit the parking area slowly and safely onto Center Grove Road and Governors Parkway. Those in the left exit lanes will be asked to turn left and those in the right lanes will only be allowed to turn right as they are directed by the local police department.

For more information, contact the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department at (618) 692-7538 or email parks@cityofedwardsville.com.

