Edwardsville fire chief offers tips for dealing with heat

Following a particularly wet spring and early summer, the St. Louis area now braces for the heat and humidity of late July and August. Edwardsville Fire Chief Rick Welle warns that summer activities can become dangerous in even moderate heat, especially for those at a higher medical risk.

“Sometimes it seems as if we swing directly from winter to summer and back to winter again without a spring or fall in the Midwest,” Welle said. “We have to acclimate to the temperature extremes. In winter, sometimes it’s as easy as putting on an extra layer of warm clothing. But in the summer, the heat and humidity can sneak up on you before you realize your body is having trouble dealing with it.”

Welle warns that working in the direct sun, or in times of high humidity, can actually send a person’s body into shock. This leaves a victim unable to cool himself or herself down. Direct sun will burn the skin when overexposed, and high humidity directly interferes with the body’s mechanism to cool itself through evaporation. Typically this results in heat exhaustion, when the person is feeling dizzy, light-headed or confused and may be experiencing muscle cramps, headache and profuse sweating.

But the heat and sun can rapidly overwhelm the body’s temperature control capabilities, spiking the core temperature and becoming a true life-threatening emergency. This is referred to as heat stroke. Victims of heat stroke may appear red, with hot, dry skin and a dangerously high core temperature. Breathing and heart rate are both rapid, and a victim may have an altered level of consciousness.

“This condition buys you a trip to the emergency room,” Welle said. “If not reversed quickly through aggressive medical treatment, a person can suffer permanent disability or even die.”

“Tragically, every year we hear of reports across the country of children left in hot vehicles with fatal results,” he said. “Get in the habit of looking in the back seat every time you get out of the car. Keep a stuffed animal in the child’s car seat. You can then move it to the front seat as a reminder when you place a child in the car seat. Understand that the temperature can rise to untenable levels in a vehicle in just a few minutes, even with the windows cracked open.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those at highest risk for heat-related issues are:

Infants and young children

People 65 or older

People who are overweight

People who overexert during work or exercise

People with pre-existing medical conditions, especially heart disease, high blood pressure, or those who take certain medications for depression, insomnia, poor circulation, and other diseases

The CDC outlines basic tips for preventing heat-related issues:

Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Drink plenty of fluids; stay away from high-sugar drinks and alcohol

Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink

Stay cool indoors in an air-conditioned area, even if only for a few hours to get a break from the heat, to allow your body to cool down

Schedule outdoor activities for times when it’s coolest, typically early morning or late evening

Pace yourself, especially if you’re not used to working in the heat, and take frequent breaks

Wear sunscreen (at least SPF 15) that is labeled as “broad spectrum” or “UVA/UVB protection”

Replace salt and minerals, such as with a sports drink; remember that certain medical conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure are directly impacted by your intake, so use caution

Use the buddy system to watch for heat-related symptoms in your co-workers that may be missed or ignored by them

