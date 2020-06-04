Edwardsville fireworks celebration set for July 3

× Expand By Thomas Hawk from San Francisco, USA, via Wikimedia Commons

The city of Edwardsville 2020 fireworks will be at 9:15 p.m. Friday, July 3, at the Edwardsville High School campus near the running track. This site was chosen to allow more residents to watch the fireworks display while maintaining safe social distancing.

Those wishing to watch the fireworks on the school district property will be required to stay in or by their vehicles to maintain groups of less than 10 with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups.

City staff will handle traffic and parking on the high school campus parking lot. The city is hoping to coordinate patriotic music for the show that could be played through the SIUE radio station. Additional changes include the removal of sonic boom fireworks (salutes) and low-level fireworks.

The city would like to thank the cooperation from the Edwardsville School District and the American Legion Post No. 199.

