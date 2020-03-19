Edwardsville initiative to assist nonprofit organizations during pandemic

Edwardsville city logo

The city of Edwardsville announced an initiative to assist community nonprofit organizations as they serve those in need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to streamline communication, minimize oversights and duplication of efforts, the Edwardsville YMCA, the Edwardsville Public Library and Main Street Community Center are working together to help connect the needs of nonprofit organizations with community resources.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the closing of many businesses and organizations and “social distancing,” has changed the way community organizations provide food, transportation and shelter for the community’s most vulnerable citizens — children, disabled adults, senior citizens, and those who are homeless and transient. Responding to this challenge requires adaptation, communication, and coordination or resources.

The Edwardsville YMCA has stepped up to lead the coalition by serving as the conduit through which other community organizations can identify their needs and be matched with available resources and appropriate volunteers. Important in this effort is the health and wellness of volunteers and of those being served.

In the coming days, the coalition will be reaching out to nonprofits in the area and asking them to identify the needs and challenges they face in serving the community during this crisis. Simultaneously, the coalition will be asking community groups, churches, service organizations and private citizens to identify the resources and specialized skills they and their volunteers possess that may assist other local organizations. The YMCA will provide the staffing necessary to collect this information in a database where needs will be matched with resources and directed to the appropriate area nonprofit.

“The city is grateful for these partnerships and will work side by side to provide services for those in need,” Mayor Hal Patton said. “The next few weeks will not be normal, but working together our community will meet this public health challenge head-on.”

Area nonprofits are encouraged to contact Natasha Howard at nhoward@edwymca.com.

Groups and individuals interested in volunteering or donating to this effort should contact Jessica Johnson at jjohnson@edwymca.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter