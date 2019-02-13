Edwardsville launches bicentennial photo project

Edwardsville city logo

To commemorate the 200th anniversary of its charter on Feb. 23, 1819, the city of Edwardsville is launching a community-wide effort in February to collect photographs of Edwardsville during 2019, its bicentennial year.

The goal of this effort is to create a digital photo archive of the people, places, events, and moments that characterize the Edwardsville experience in 2019. The project, known as Edwardsville at 200: A Photo Archive of Our Community in 2019, was developed by Ward 4 Alderman SJ Morrison. According to Morrison, residents, organizations, businesses and institutions are encouraged to take photos of people, events, activities, even buildings, and submit them to the city of Edwardsville through a landing page on the city’s website.

“Our goal is to assemble an archive of photos that characterizes the experience of living in Edwardsville in 2019,” Morrison said. “That experience is going to be different for each person, and that’s a good thing. We want a diverse array of photos that illustrates what Edwardsville looks like at this moment in history, but also represents who we are as a community and what we value.”

Everything from the photos of your family at a Municipal Band concert, your group of friends at the coffee shop, a Little League game, organization meeting, the new buildings being constructed in town, an interesting recognizable landscape, a historic structure you’ve always admired, and everything else in between.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton, an early supporter of the project, praised the effort as well.

“I like the concept of the entire Edwardsville community coming together and submitting photos of their friends and family in our city,” Patton said. “We hope to not only display the photos on our website, but possibly even create public exhibits throughout the community.”

Morrison indicated that there’s also talk of selecting 200 images that best represent the Edwardsville experience and publishing a coffee-table book.

“Future generations will be able to look back at this photo archive and learn a lot about Edwardsville and its people in the first part of the 21st century,” Morrison said. “Our residents have a lot of pride in this community, so I’m excited to see the photos they submit.”

Requirements for submitting photos:

• Photos must be clear, high-quality images, with a minimum of 300 DPI preferred.

• Photos must be taken in the city of Edwardsville.

• Photos must be submitted with identifying information: who, what, when, and where.

• Photos will be credited but will become property of the city of Edwardsville.

• Photos must belong to the person making the submission.

Subject matter for photos may include, but are not limited to:

• People: Individuals, friends, families, classes, groups in recognizable city settings

• Places: Buildings, parks, classrooms, businesses, neighborhoods

• Projects: Building projects, service projects, club activities, ribbon-cuttings

• Events: Municipal band concerts, parades, Goshen Market, festivals, Criterium

• Happenings: Athletic events, Rotary meetings, church services, school programs

• Moments: People at restaurants, in front yards, on sidewalks, at playgrounds, on bike trails

Patton and Morrison both acknowledged the efforts of Information Technology Director Devin Gray, City Attorney Jeff Berkbigler, and City Administrator Kevin Head for their assistance in launching this new initiative.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter