Edwardsville man dies in house fire

Fire

Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn reports that his office is assisting in the investigation of fatal house fire that occurred Monday morning in Edwardsville.

The victim is identified as Steven E. King, 62. The fire was reported at 6:12 a.m. at 110 Second St., a one-story frame house. Assisting Edwardsville Fire Department was Glen Carbon Fire Department and Wood River Fire Department. Edwardsville police were also on the scene, along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

An autopsy revealed the preliminary cause of death as smoke inhalation with pending toxicology. No trauma was noted to the body.

No one else was in the residence at the time of the fire. Three dogs perished in the fire.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

