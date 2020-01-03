Edwardsville police arrest 14 impaired drivers during special enforcement period

× Expand police

The Edwardsville Police Department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the 2019 holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. From Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, law enforcement showed zero tolerance for impaired driving, arresting 14 offenders.

Edwardsville Police Department also took the following enforcement actions:

12 speeding citations

6 cited for driving on suspended or revoked license

61 other traffic citations

The Edwardsville Police Department ramped up its usual enforcement efforts during the holiday season, adding four additional officers for specific patrol enforcement with extra emphasis placed on late-night hours, when statistics show most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur.

"We can't stress this enough: impaired driving is deadly, illegal behavior, and it puts the driver, passengers and other road users at risk," Lt. Christopher Byrne said. "The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign helps our law enforcement officers address this problem head-on. Because of this special enforcement effort, our roads were safer for the holidays."

The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

