Edwardsville police arrest 25 for impaired driving

The Edwardsville Police Department on Wednesday announced it showed zero tolerance for impaired driving during the Labor Day holiday, arresting 25 offenders for the potentially deadly crime. The Edwardsville Police Department issued 149 other traffic citations during the Labor Day Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.

“The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign gives us the opportunity to help spread the message that preventing impaired driving is a matter of Life or Death,” Lt. Chris Byrne said.

The Edwardsville Police Department partnered with law enforcement around the state for the Illinois’ Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Labor Day safety campaign, ramping up its usual enforcement efforts from Aug. 16 through Sept. 3 with the addition of one roadside safety check that resulted in 25 occupant restraint violations being issued.

The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal dollars managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

