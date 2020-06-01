Edwardsville police chief issues statement on protest

Edwardsville Police Department

Edwardsville Police Chief Jay A. Keeven on Sunday released a statement about a peaceful protest in Edwardsville:

“The men and women of the Edwardsville Police Department were shocked and saddened by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It was difficult to watch the video of Mr. Floyd begging for help while a police officer was kneeling on his neck. This action clearly did not represent proper restraint tactics in policing.

Edwardsville police officers take pride in providing professional and courteous service for our community, while respecting the dignity of all people and the sanctity of human life. As individuals, and as a department, we support and defend the rights of all people.

To that extent, we support the rights of those who have gathered at the Madison County Courthouse today (May 31) in order to have their collective voices heard. We share in their grief, frustration and anger over the death of Mr. Floyd. Our officers have worked hard to develop a strong collaborative relationship with the members of our community. We have trained often in the appropriate use of force, safely taking individuals into custody and de-escalation techniques.

The men and women of our police department will continue to provide respectful, compassionate and professional service to the citizens and visitors of Edwardsville. We will always be there when our community needs us. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter