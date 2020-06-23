Edwardsville police chief to host public Zoom meeting

Edwardsville Police Department

Citizens who have questions or are interested in how the Edwardsville Police Department operates can learn from home this week.

Chief Jay A. Keeven will host a Zoom meeting open to all from 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Topics of discussion for this meeting will include the department’s hiring and training processes.

"We are hopeful you will be able to join Chief Keeven for this unique event," a press release states.

Click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/94019533165?pwd=L3QvTHhOV3RxVWJkS2taYVk5NWdRZz09

Webinar ID: 940 1953 3165

Password: 533560

