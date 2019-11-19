Edwardsville Police Department joins in holiday traffic crackdown

× Expand police

As Illinoisans gear up for one of the year’s busiest travel times, the Edwardsville Police Department announced its plans for a traffic safety campaign focusing on impaired and unbuckled drivers,

“Holiday traffic brings with it an increased risk for accidents,” Lt. Christopher Byrne said. “To ensure your family makes it to and from your Thanksgiving feast without incident, make a conscious choice to buckle up and plan ahead for a sober ride home.”

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 15 crash fatalities occurred in Illinois over the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Five of the 15 deaths occurred in crashes involving at least one driver who had been drinking.

The Edwardsville Police Department is partnering with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement across Illinois for the increased statewide effort. The high-visibility crackdown will run from Nov. 22 through the holiday weekend into the early morning hours of Dec. 2.

The Click It or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaigns are funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT. The crackdown runs concurrently with a media campaign reminding motorists that impaired driving has severe consequences. Visit LifeOrDeathIllinois.com for more information.

