Edwardsville police make five DUI arrests during extra holiday patrols

Edwardsville Police Department

The Edwardsville Police Department conducted additional traffic enforcement over the holidays from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2, reminding motorists to drive sober and buckle up as part of the Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort. The department joined Illinois State Police and law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce crashes, injuries and deaths by arresting impaired drivers and issuing seat belt and other vehicle code violations.

Edwardsville Police Department completed the third in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on Jan. 2. The enforcement period netted 5 driving under the influence traffic citations and 28 other traffic violations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol-related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period, officers on regular patrol assignments issued 5 DUI citations and 81 other citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period.

The annual campaign may be over in Edwardsville but that isn’t an excuse to drive impaired. Driving drug or alcohol-impaired is illegal and can result in a DUI because it’s extremely dangerous and irresponsible. Additionally, all vehicle occupants, regardless of seating position, are required to wear properly adjusted seat belts.

“Our officers are committed year-round,” Lt. Christopher Byrne said. “If you drive impaired, you will be arrested.”

The Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter