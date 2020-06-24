Edwardsville prepares for fourth phase of state’s reopening plan

Edwardsville city logo

With Southern Illinois poised to move to Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois program on Friday, the city of Edwardsville has announced several changes to coincide with the timelines and guidance provided by the state of Illinois.

City buildings will be open to the public using the same format as Phase 3 of the program. All guests entering the buildings are required to wear facemasks unless otherwise exempted (younger than age 2, medical necessity). All guests should maintain social distancing of at least six feet, and additional protections, such as Plexiglas partitions, have been added at service counters for everyone’s protection.

Meetings of the City Council and the various committees and commissions will operate under the new Illinois Open Meetings Act amendment signed into law earlier this month. Each meeting will be held at City Hall, 118 Hillsboro, and will be open for the public to attend. Committee members may still attend electronically while Illinois is under a state of emergency, but at least one member of the committee or commission – or the city administrator or city attorney – must be present. Health screenings and facemasks are required for all those attending.

Meetings will also be available via Zoom. For electronic public participation, a link to the Zoom room will be posted. Comments from the public can be made in the public in person at the meeting or filed via phone at the public comment voicemail, (618) 307-1715, or via email at publiccomment@cityofedwardsville.com. Electronic comments will be read aloud during the meeting by staff and will be recorded in the minutes.

Phase 4 guidelines have been released by the state of Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity for restaurants and bars; general business; indoor and outdoor recreation; day camps; health and fitness facilities; meetings and social events; and other specialized areas. Full guidelines can be found at Illinois.gov/businessguidelines. Below is a summary of some of those

Restaurants

Under the Phase 4 guidelines, restaurants are able to serve patrons utilizing indoor or outdoor seating. Previously, restaurants were limited to outdoor, drive-through and curbside pickup. State guidance for these businesses includes::

All restaurants must adhere to the requirements of the Governor’s Executive Orders, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Madison County Health Department.

All tables and pathways must be spaced at least six feet apart.

Diners will be limited to parties of 10 at a single table, with at least six feet separating them from other groups of diners.

Back-to-back booths that have impervious barriers to a height of six feet from the floor may be utilized; otherwise booths must be spaced at least six feet apart.

Standing areas are allowed, but only at 25 percent of maximum capacity for that area. Groups from the same household must separate from other groups by at least six feet.

Expanded outdoor dining is still permitted following previous guidelines.

All industries

Employees who can work from home should continue to do so.

Maintain social distancing, wear facemasks and wash hands frequently.

Retailers and service desk operations may continue at 50 percent rated occupancy.

Indoor and outdoor recreation

Select indoor recreation facilities like bowling alleys and skating rinks are allowed; indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed.

Indoor recreation should be at 50 percent of capacity or 50 customers, whichever is less.

Activity stations should be spaced at least six feet apart.

Shared equipment should be disinfected before and after each use.

Clubhouses and other gathering places are allowed to reopen.

Playgrounds will be limited to groups of 50 or less, with each group maintaining a distance of 30 feet.

Anyone who uses a playground should wash or sanitize their hands before and after use.

Restrooms will be open and will be cleaned once a day in the morning by Parks and Recreation laborers. Restrooms will not be cleaned on the weekends.

Basketball nets and sand volleyball nets will be available for use at all of the Edwardsville parks. The 50-person maximum needs to be upheld at each court.

Organized sports and tournaments

Edwardsville will be holding a shortened season for adult softball. Girls softball and adult sand volleyball will be played as a full season.

Tournaments are allowed in Phase 4 and will start the weekend of June 26 at Plummer Family Sports Park. Health and safety guidelines will be in effect.

Spectators are asked to wear face coverings when not able to maintain 6-foot social distancing.

Team sports will limit sizes to adhere to the Phase 4 mandate. Bleachers will be blocked off at Plummer Family Sports Park; spectators are asked to bring their own personal chairs or blankets for seating.

Concession stands will be open to serve prepackaged foods and drinks.

Theaters

Ticketed events with seating available for all customers are allowed; general admission shows and/or events without seating are not permitted at this time.

Indoor theaters and performing arts venues should operate at the lesser of 50 guests or 50 percent of the overall space capacity.

Outdoor theaters should operate at 20 percent of space capacity.

Patrons should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when not seated.

Patrons from separate households should maintain a 6-foot social distance.

Events

The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Fishing Derby will be July 18, with lessons held the week before.

The Children’s Art in the Park program is held virtually each Saturday. Kits are available to the first 25 registrants at no cost and are available for pick up at City Hall.

Yoga in the Park will resume at Leclaire Park.

Day camps

Occupancy is limited to no more than 50 percent of the facility’s capacity.

Group sizes are limited to 15.

Continue to encourage outdoor activities as much as possible, especially during physical exertion.

Health and fitness facilities

Capacity limit of no more than 50 percent occupancy.

Group fitness classes of up to 50 people with at least six feet of distancing between participants

Workout stations and equipment should be six feet apart without barriers or three feet apart with impermeable barriers between.

Sanitize equipment before and after each individual use and shower/locker rooms at least every hour.

Members should wear face covering over their nose and mouth whenever not exercising.

Meetings and social events

Limit to 50 people or less with social distancing or 50 percent of the overall facility capacity.

Multiple groups may meet in the same facility if they are in separate rooms.

Groups should remain in the same room for the duration of the event; speakers/presenters should rotate between rooms or present electronically to multiple rooms.

Dance floors should remain closed.

Food service must meet the restaurant and bar guidelines.

