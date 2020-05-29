Edwardsville prepares for next phase of reopening plan

Edwardsville city logo

With Southern Illinois poised to move to Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois program, the city of Edwardsville has announced several changes to coincide with the timelines and guidance provided by the state of Illinois.

City Hall and the Public Works administration building will reopen to normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, June 1. Many new measures — including the mandatory use of facemasks and social distancing of at least six feet — have been instituted to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

At City Hall, 118 Hillsboro, the public should enter through the front foyer. Markers provide guidance for patrons to maintain social distancing as they wait for service at the counter. Face coverings are mandatory unless exempt under state guidelines (under age 2; specific medical conditions). Hand sanitizer is available in the foyer and should be applied before you enter the building. These same guidelines apply to the Public Works administration building, 200 E. Park. The Public Safety building, 333 S. Main, will continue to remain open in the front foyer.

Meetings of the City Council, committees and commissions will continue under the same format they have followed since mid-March. City Council and Aldermanic committees will be held via Zoom and in Council Chambers in City Hall for public participation (health screenings and facemasks required). Comments from the public can also be filed via phone at the public comment voicemail, (618) 307-1715, or email at publiccomment@cityofedwardsville.com. These will be read aloud during the meeting by staff and will be recorded in the minutes.

Utility payments

The city of Edwardsville will continue to suspend all disconnections for water services. The city will also continue to waive late payment penalties, and processing fees for payments made over the phone or on the web.

Outdoor seating

Under the Phase 3 guidelines, restaurants are now able to serve patrons utilizing outdoor seating. Previously, restaurants were limited to drive-through and curbside pickup. The city of Edwardsville has drafted preliminary guidelines based on state guidance for these businesses, such as:

All restaurants must adhere to the requirements of the governor’s executive orders, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Madison County Health Department.

Restaurant owners and property owners are responsible for meeting any insurance requirements and are encouraged to contact their insurance company prior to commencing outdoor dining. Temporary allowance of outdoor seating does not release the restaurant owner and/or property owner from any liability.

All debris must be cleaned up and removed so as not to become a nuisance.

All indoor and outdoor seating and pathways must be spaced at least six feet apart.

Temporary decorative barriers can be utilized to better define boundaries of extended business operations. Safe pedestrian pathways between these barrier walls must be provided.

All restaurants with private parking may utilize up to 50 percent of their required parking for outdoor seating.

No accessible parking spaces may be utilized for expanded outdoor seating and all ADA-accessible routes must be maintained clear at all times.

Restaurants possessing a valid liquor license for on-site consumption may serve alcoholic beverages in the designated outdoor seating areas.

Removal of alcoholic beverages from the designated outdoor seating areas (except back into the applicant’s facility) is strictly prohibited, unless sold for consumption off premises in an original sealed container.

Rules and regulations for public and private property vary. All requirements and guidance materials for restaurants are available on the city’s website at www.cityofedwardsville.com.

The city has also received multiple inquiries regarding yard sales. Local officials will address yard sales as non-essential businesses under Phase 3. Group or whole-neighborhood yard sales are not allowed. Residents hosting yard sales are responsible for providing plenty of space for 6-foot social distancing and should remind patrons to wear facemasks. Owners should provide hand sanitizer at the point of sale.

The Edwardsville Public Library is phasing in operations to safely serve the public.

The library will begin accepting material returns in the Kansas Street book drop during the hours the library is staffed. (8:30 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday). Items will be quarantined for seven days before being checked in and recirculated until further guidance is provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health agencies.

Contactless curbside service will also be available. Patrons can go to the library’s website https://www.edwardsvillelibrary.org/ to place material on hold or they can call the library at 692-7556 or email at info@edwpl.org. Patrons will be called when their material is ready to be picked up. More details are available on the website.

* * *

Park facilities

Many of the city’s parks facilities will open under the guidance of the Phase 3 plan. Generally, gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed with proper social distancing and/or facemasks. Because of group size restrictions, previously planned events such as the Arts in the Park series and the summer sports leagues are postponed until Phase 4. Below is an update of facilities and events under Phase 3:

Pool

Because of constraints of the closure of the SIUE campus, the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Community Pool will remain closed for the 2020 summer season. All 2020 season passes will be refunded in full.

Sport courts and fields

Sport courts and fields will open under Phase 3 through private reservations only to ensure social distancing. This includes courts and fields at Winston Brown, Hoppe, and Plummer Family Park.

Reservations at Winston Brown are free of charge and those at Plummer Family Park, including soccer, baseball, and pickleball, are available at a minimal cost.

Organized youth or adult sports games, large events, tournaments, or leagues will not be permitted on any field or court.

The use of all fields and courts will be limited to groups of 10 people or less.

Organized practices for groups of 10 or less will be allowed by reservation.

Please be cognizant of field conditions when visiting the parks; after heavy rains, field use at Winston Brown Park is prohibited until the fields are dry.

The basketball and sand volleyball courts at all city of Edwardsville parks will remain closed.

Park restrooms

Select restrooms at the sports parks with reservation options will be open.

All other park restrooms will remain closed.

Park water fountains

Water fountains in all parks will remain closed until Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan.

Families visiting the parks should bring their own water, and if using plastic water bottles, please recycle.

Park pavilions

Starting with Phase 3, park pavilions will be available for drop-in use and reservations. Families or small groups of 10 or less may use the pavilions for small, informal gatherings.

Reservations will be accepted for groups of 10 or less. Because restroom facilities will not be available at this time, reservations will be limited.

While using a pavilion, facemasks are recommended and patrons should follow social distancing guidelines.

Playgrounds

Playgrounds in all parks will remain closed until Phase 4.

Park trails

Park trails remain open. Trail users should continue to respect social distancing guidelines.

All guests are reminded to practice social distancing and good hygiene. Besides bringing water, users should bring hand sanitizer or nontoxic wipes. Please dispose of any used masks, gloves, or wipes in proper containers.

Programs and events

The Route 66 Festival, scheduled for June 13, along with the Music and Movies in the Park portion of the Arts in the Park Summer Series, have been cancelled or postponed through June 30 to follow the mandated closures set forth by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the recommendations by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Children’s Art in the Park series will take place in a virtual format. Additional information will be released. Supplies will be available for pickup free of charge.

Further events will be evaluated once Phase 4 is reached with the potential of holding the Fishing Derby in July and the Mother & Son Date Night in August.

Park Offices

The Parks and Recreation office (City Hall, second floor) will open under Phase 3.

Parks and Recreation Main Office: (618) 692-7538 and parks@cityofedwardsville.com

Nate Tingley, Director: (618) 692-2404 and ntingley@cityofedwardsville.com

Trevor Spohr, Parks & Sports Superintendent: (618) 692-2403 and tspohr@cityofedwardsville.com

Trina Vetter, Special Events Coordinator: (618) 692-7539 and tvetter@cityofedwardsville.com

Amy Baxter, Office Assistant: (618) 692-2407 and abaxter@cityofedwardsville.com