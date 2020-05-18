Edwardsville store sells $400,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket

A convenience store in Edwardsville sold a $400,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Friday, May 15, evening drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Midwest Petro, 8065 State Route 143, and matched all five numbers – 05-09-10-15-18 – to win the jackpot.

The retailer will receive a bonus of $4,000 (one percent of the prize amount) for selling the winning ticket. The store manager at Midwest Petro was excited to hear of this big win and said, “Lucky Day Lotto is our customers' favorite game to play and this is the largest win we have had in our store!”

More than 25,600 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. In all, players won more than $473,400 in this drawing.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of their ticket, keep it in a safe place, and call 1-800-252-1775 for more information on how to claim the prize. Guidelines for mailing in prize claims are available at Illinois Lottery.com/winning.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit illinoislottery.com.

