Edwardsville to open cooling centers Wednesday

Edwardsville emergency management personnel on Tuesday announced cooling centers will open Wednesday, when Metro East heat indices are predicted to hover in the high 90s with high humidity.

The combination of heat and humidity can be oppressive, especially for anyone without proper air conditioning and ventilation. This can place those older than 65 at risk, along with infants, young children, and those with medical conditions that weaken their systems.

“We urge everyone to heed the heat warnings,” a city of Edwardsville press release states. “Stay out of the direct sun. Keep in areas that are well-ventilated and preferably air conditioned. Wear appropriate loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, and stay well hydrated.”

Cooling shelters are available to give residents who don’t have access to air-conditioned spaces a break from the heat. Even a few hours in a cooler climate can help a person’s body cope with the heat.

Cooling shelters are taking special COVID-19 precautions, so it is important to call before arriving. Occupancy limitations, social distancing and face coverings may be required.

Edwardsville cooling centers and hours are:

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday to Friday, Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St. (call first)

7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, YMCA Niebur Center, 1200 Esic Drive (call first)

7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, YMCA Meyer Center, 7348 Goshen Road (call first)

Additional sites and hours may be added as needed. Anyone feeling the effects of the heat should seek help through the Edwardsville Fire Department or by calling 9-1-1 if it’s an emergency.

