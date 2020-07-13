Elder Financial Center to host open house

The public is invited to celebrate a new business partnership that creates a one-stop-shop for senior citizens to plan for their futures. The Elder Financial Center in East Alton offers financial planning, legal services and accounting under one roof.

The center provides services to those in need of life and financial planning. This entity comprises six Sivia Law attorneys, Jon Payne of the Genesis Financial Group, and Jerry Ehlers of Accelerated Tax to offer help with legal and financial concerns that one may encounter during their lifetime. These concerns may include, but are not limited to, areas of estate planning, wills, Medicaid, Veterans Planning, accounting services and financial advising.

Sivia Law attorneys have exponential knowledge in areas of elder planning; thus, ultimately motivating them to join a business that conveniently serves all clients. Sivia Law took over Leonard Berg’s nationally recognized practice in July 2019. They are confident about this partnership in providing an ease of legal planning services to seniors.

“I remember the struggles my grandparents had in fulfilling their wishes, paying for nursing homes and understanding the benefits that were available to them,” Attorney Todd Sivia stated. “I want to help make this process easy and convenient for you and your loved ones.”

“The Elder Financial Center will be a great resource for elders, as it offers all types of services in one place,” Financial Planner Jon Payne stated. “Our staff is committed to making sure that our clients are well taken care of.”

The Elder Financial Center is hosting a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the front lawn at the Elder Financial Center, 1 Terminal Drive in East Alton. This event will take place outside and drop-ins are welcomed; guests are asked to RSVP by calling (618) 659-4499. Attendees are asked to comply with social distancing practices and wear masks at their discretion. Food will be served and shade will be available.

