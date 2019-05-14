Elected officials move to bolster protections for first responders

To prevent more tragic losses of emergency responders and highway workers, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state lawmakers unveiled legislation Tuesday to strengthen Scott’s Law and understand how to better stop roadway fatalities.

“Scott’s Law says that drivers approaching a vehicle with their hazard lights on must slow down and move over. The legislation we’re announcing today enhances penalties for those who don’t obey the law and raises awareness for those who don’t even know Scott’s Law exists,” Pritzker said. “No one’s time or convenience is worth more than the lives of our state’s heroes.”

This year, troopers Christopher Lambert, Brooke Jones-Story and Gerald Ellis paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the line of duty. The law was initially passed in memory of Lt. Scott Gillen.

The proposal is addressed with two separate pieces of legislation. The first, SB 1862, takes several steps to strengthen Scott’s Law:

• Expands Scott’s Law protections to include a stationary authorized vehicle with oscillating lights, first responders, IDOT workers, law enforcement officers and any individual authorized to be on the highway within the scope of their employment or job duties;

• Increases the minimum fine to $250 for a first violation of Scott’s Law and to $750 for a second or subsequent violation;

• Adds $250 assessment fee for any violation of Scott’s Law to be deposited into a new dedicated fund to produce driver education materials, called the Scott’s Law Fund;

• Increases criminal penalty to a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail, if violation results in damage to another vehicle or a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to one to three years in prison, if violation results in an injury or death of another person;

• Amends the Criminal Code of 2012 to include firefighter and emergency medical service personnel while acting within the scope of their official duties;

• Adds aggravating factors to reckless homicide charges if Scott’s Law was violated;

• Requires the secretary of state to include written question on Scott’s Law in driver’s license test.

The second piece of legislation, SB 2038, creates the Move Over Task Force to study the issue of violations of Scott’s Law, disabled vehicle law, and stationary authorized emergency vehicle law, with attention to the causes of the violations and ways to protect law enforcement and emergency responders.

Task force members must serve without compensation and must meet no fewer than three times. Additionally, the task force must present its report and recommendations to the General Assembly no later than Jan. 1, 2020.

