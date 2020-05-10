Electronic check processing fees waived through Aug. 2

Frerichs and White

In an effort to further encourage online transactions with the Secretary of State’s office at www.cyberdriveillinois.com, Secretary of State Jesse White and Treasurer Michael Frerichs have worked to waive the payment processor fee associated with e-checks through Aug. 2. White and Frerichs successfully partnered with National Cash Register – the treasurer’s approved payment processor company – to remove the e-check payment processing fee for three months.

This e-check payment processor fee will be waived for the following online services:

renewing a vehicle registration

obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card

renewing a driver’s license through the Safe Driver Renewal program

“Don’t wait, renew online by e-check,” White said. “By renewing your vehicle registration or your driver’s license or ID card by e-check through August 2, you won’t have to visit a driver services facility once they reopen and the payment processor fee will be waived. This will save you money and time. I commend Treasurer Frerichs for his efforts in working with NCR to make this happen.”

“We are pleased to work with Secretary White and NCR to waive the processing fee for e-checks,” Frerichs said. “We hope this encourages more people to consider online transactions through the secretary of state’s website while we follow the social distancing guidance from state and federal health officials during this pandemic.”

Paying with an e-check is simple. Customers first visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com to begin their transaction – either renewing a vehicle registration or a driver’s license or obtaining a duplicate driver’s license/ID card. Then they are automatically connected to NCR, where they provide their routing number and bank account number on the secure payment page. After the transaction is completed and the e-check is verified, the Secretary of State’s Office will begin the process of mailing the vehicle registration sticker or DL/ID card.

Even though White extended expiration dates for at least 90 days after driver services facilities reopen for vehicle registrations, driver’s licenses and ID cards, he strongly encourages customers to renew online if they are able to do so.

White also reminded the public that the federal government extended the REAL ID deadline by one year. The deadline is now Oct. 1, 2021.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter