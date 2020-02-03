Elijah Lovejoy is focus of historical society presentation

An illustration of Elijah P. Lovejoy

“Elijah Lovejoy: Freedom’s Champion or Religious Fanatic” will be the first program in the 2020 Madison County Historical Society’s Speaker Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the Fellowship Hall of Immanuel United Methodist Church at 800 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

Presenter Stephen Hansen will explore the personality of Elijah Lovejoy. Why did he persist in attacking slavery even after prominent citizens warned him to stop? Was Lovejoy an uncompromising defender of freedom, a religious fanatic, a revolutionary, or a madman? This program will explore the events leading up to the fateful day in November 1837 when Lovejoy was killed by a mob in Alton.

Hansen is emeritus dean and professor of historical studies at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. His scholarly works include three books and numerous articles, papers, and grants.

Programs in the MCHS Speakers Series are free and open to the public. Seating is limited. For additional information, call (618) 656-1294.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter