Elik calls for ethics reforms in state government

Elik

Amy Elik, candidate for state representative in the 111th District, demanded ethics reforms and called on her opponent, state Rep. Monica Bristow, to address rampant corruption and sexual harassment allegations in state government at a press conference on Tuesday.

Amid investigations, indictments, arrests, and allegations of pay-to-play, Speaker Michael Madigan has stalled or stopped more than a dozen pieces of reform legislation introduced by House Republican members. And yet, Bristow continues to support Madigan as speaker, Elik said.

“I’m running for state representative because our families deserve ethical leadership,” Amy Elik said. “My opponent, Monica Bristow, has stood by in silence while women are sexually harassed and even when sexual assault is covered up. As state representative, I will fight to ban legislators from lobbying and close loopholes on conflicts of interest. Voters deserve a fighter who will deliver the long-overdue ethics reforms in Illinois.”

Elik is a certified public accountant who also serves as a Foster Township trustee and previously served as a school board member with St. Mary’s Catholic School in Alton. She is a champion of Second Amendment rights and lifelong defender of the unborn. Elik and her husband, Don, are proud parents of two children.

The 111th District contains all or part of Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Edwardsville, Elsah, Godfrey, Granite City, Hartford, Madison, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana, and Wood River.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter