Ellis Island trails to close Friday

Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Ellis Island and Ellis Island walking trails only in West Alton, Mo., to all pedestrians and fishermen at 6 a.m. Friday, May 15, until further notice due to trail rehabilitation work.

The closed areas will reopen once the trail rehabilitation work is completed.

The walking trails at the Audubon Center at Riverlands and throughout the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary will remain open.

For more information, contact Josh Schulte at (314) 657-8535.

