Elsah artist to talk about nature’s influence on her work

× Expand Artist Sun Smith-Foret shows one of her sculptural works.

Local artist Sun Smith-Foret will be the featured speaker at the next Visiting Artist Lecture Series at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Sponsored by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, the free public event will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

A professional studio artist, teacher and independent curator, Smith-Foret has been active in textile construction, quilts, sculpture, functional and amuletic objects since completing graduate school at Washington University.

“I’ll discuss living and working alongside the Mississippi in Elsah after decades of studio practice in St. Louis,” Smith-Foret said. “We’ll talk about the greater influence of nature and how new art is sparked by new locations and new colleagues.”

Smith-Foret’s Riverwork Project is on display at St. Louis Lambert International Airport and at the Audubon Riverlands River’s Edge Art Walk.

“The presentation will focus on origins of thought, choice of media, scale and modes of expression,” Smith-Foret said. “Other topics will include nature and spirit, sacred geometry, as well as sign and symbol in new work.”

Smith-Foret will also discuss her 2012 installation at L&C, which was designed by the late Professor and Art Curator Jim Price.

See more of the artist’s work on her website.

For more information about the series and other upcoming artists, visit lc.edu/visitingartists.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter