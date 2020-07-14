Elsah farm to donate produce to Operation Food Search

Operation Food Search will host a volunteer gleaning event at Three Rivers Community Farm, a 14-year-old community-supported agriculture farm that provides organically grown produce for the Riverbend and St. Louis area.

Operation Food Search, a nonprofit hunger relief organization, will bring produce from the farm to its St. Louis headquarters to distribute the allocation to its network of more than 200 food pantries throughout the bi-state region.

The event will be 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Three Rivers Community Farm, 22935 Chautauqua Road in Elsah. For more information, call (314)726-5355 or visit OperationFoodSearch.org.

Operation Food Search and the Missouri Coalition for the Environment created the Greater St. Louis Area Gleaning Program, where volunteers harvest or pick up already harvested unwanted food from a farm. The food is quickly distributed to food-insecure individuals and families in the region. The program, which is designed to reduce food loss on local farms, brings volunteers to harvest what farmers cannot on their own. Gleaning increases access to healthy and fresh local food for those individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, the organization empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food. The agency helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis — one-third of which are children — through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties.

