Emerick Sports Complex gets facelift

Leroy Emerick was synonymous with the city of Wood River.

He spent 37 years as the city’s parks and recreation director, served as mayor and was instrumental in many civic projects. Emerick passed away on Feb. 7, 2018, at the age of 92, but not before donating $8,000 to get the ball rolling on renovations at the Emerick Sports Complex on Sixth Street in Wood River.

The complex was built in the early 1980s and later named Emerick Sports Complex in 1987 as a tribute to Leroy’s contributions to the city’s park district.

Altogether the renovations to the complex were $178,000, but with less than $6,000 coming from taxpayers. On Wednesday, Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire and current park and recreation director Jason Woody addressed members of Emerick’s family, area constituents and community members at an unveiling of the renovations.

Two plaques sit at the redesigned entrance of the park, where new playground equipment has been installed and the softball fields and concession stands have been updated, including new backstops on the two front diamonds.

