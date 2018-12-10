Emily Dellamano to take on new job as Centerstone’s director of quality improvement

Dellamano

Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, recently named Emily Dellamano director of quality improvement.

“I am very honored to be named director of quality improvement,” Dellamano said. “I truly enjoy my work in analyzing performance and designing, testing and monitoring interventions that bridge the gap between what is and what should be.”

Cathy Moehring, vice president of quality improvement for Centerstone, will retire at the end of 2018 after nearly 40 years of service. Dellamano will work alongside Moehring as she moves toward her retirement at the end of December.

"Emily will work alongside Cathy as she moves toward her retirement at the end of December," said John Markley, regional chief executive officer, Illinois. "Following Cathy's departure, Emily will be the key quality staff member for the organization."

Dellamano began her career working with individuals with intellectual disabilities at William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center as an intern. In 2009, Dellamano received her bachelor’s of social work from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. That same year she began working at the Centerstone legacy organization in Alton as a residential life skills instructor.

She progressed to residential team leader and moved into wellness and recovery, helping adult clients transition into the community. In 2010, she completed her master’s of social work at SIUE and transitioned to Alton’s Access and Crisis department, where she completed assessments and crisis screening.

In 2014, she became quality improvement clinical coordinator and gained valuable experience working with clinical documentation review and procedure. After a brief hiatus from Centerstone in 2016, she returned in 2017 as quality improvement systems coordinator.

She lives with her husband in Alton.

