Emissions stations to close

Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim on Friday announced the temporary closure of all vehicle emissions testing stations in Illinois.

In the interest of safeguarding the health of all Illinoisans, including motorists who bring their vehicles in for emissions testing and the workers who perform these tests, the Illinois EPA will temporarily suspend vehicle emissions testing, including at all centralized and decentralized inspection station locations. This is critical to aid in the state's efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

This suspension is effective Saturday, March 21, through April 7, and may be extended depending on circumstances. The Illinois Air Team Call Center will remain open and available to address motorist emissions testing inquiries. Motorists with questions may call (844) 258-9071 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday or visit the Illinois Air Team website.

Vehicle registration expiration dates have been extended by 30 days, allowing motorists to wait to have their vehicles tested and renew vehicle registrations. The Illinois EPA is working closely with the Secretary of State's Office regarding vehicle registration extensions to ensure the two agencies are aligned in implementing their respective duties.

The Illinois EPA will continue to monitor the COVID-19 crisis and will rely on public health experts to help evaluate the re-opening of vehicle emissions testing stations.

