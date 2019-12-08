Employee Community Fund of Boeing supports Meals on Wheels

Senior Services Plus

The Senior Services Plus Inc. Meals on Wheels program received a boost with a grant of $10,000 from the Employee Community Fund of Boeing for 2019 and 2020. The grant funds will cover direct costs for the Meals on Wheels program and make a tremendous impact on the health and welfare of about 1,400 seniors in Madison and St. Clair counties.

The program provides a daily nutritious meal for seniors in 22 townships, many of whom are at risk for low nutrition because of limited income and poor health. Participating seniors are asked for a suggested donation, although no senior is refused a meal regardless of the ability to make a donation.

“The past years have been difficult for Meals on Wheels due to the budget issues, state and federal,” stated Jonathan Becker, Senior Services Plus Inc. CEO. “During the past three years, the suggested donations for the Meals on Wheels program continues to drop. The program receives an average donation of 21 cents, although it asks for $4.”

“It is the individuals who are most frail and vulnerable who depend on that daily contact with our drivers and volunteers to maintain contact with the outside world and break the isolation of aging, “said Tammie Updike, Meals on Wheels coordinator. “Over 60 percent of seniors we serve live alone with limited family support. Many families do not reside in the area, and the Meals on Wheels program is the only contact these seniors have.”

For more information regarding the Meals on Wheels program, contact Tammie Updike at (618) 465-3298 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

