Engineering firm will expand operations in Granite City

icon Mechanical, one of the Midwest’s largest full-service design-build/design-assist mechanical contractors, has announced plans to expand its operations in Granite City and will host a ground-breaking ceremony on a new 40,800-square-foot headquarters on Sept. 8. The facility is scheduled for completion in summer 2021.

“This is exciting news for our company and the community,” said Jeff Rush, president of icon Mechanical. “Our capacity to expand our offices by nearly three times our current facility reflects the tremendous growth we’ve experienced in recent years.”

The new office coincides with the firm’s 25th anniversary. Founded in 1995, icon Mechanical has grown into one of the nation’s most innovative design-build and prefabrication/modularization mechanical engineering firms. The company has completed high-profile projects in almost every state, Mexico and St. Croix. The specialty contractor specializes in large, multi-million dollar commercial, industrial, and institutional projects that typically feature challenging technical specifications and requirements.

Rush said the new facility will enable the company to further enhance its industry-leading technical capabilities with larger design spaces and state-of-the-art equipment. The office will also provide expanded innovative work and leisure spaces for employees.

The two-story headquarters will be located immediately adjacent to icon Mechanical’s current offices at 1616 Cleveland Blvd. in Granite City. icon Mechanical has continued to increase its footprint in Granite City since beginning operations in 1995 and now has nine buildings covering over 135,000 square feet.

“We are committed to supporting the bi-state region,” said Jeff Smith, CFO of icon Mechanical. “Our relationship with the people of Granite City, other businesses, and community leaders continues to be solid. We feel strongly about ensuring we all work together for the betterment of our town as well as the entire St. Louis metropolitan area.”

Smith said icon made a deliberate effort to procure local contractors for the project. Contegra Construction of Edwardsville is the design-build general contractor leading the project and Juneau Associates of Granite City served as civil engineer. Other contractors include Gray Design Group of St. Louis (architecture and interior design) and Alper Audi of St. Louis (structural engineering services).

“This is wonderful news for our community,” said Rosemarie Brown, executive director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “icon Mechanical continues to be a great corporate citizen and very conscientious of its impact on our county and the region. We are very grateful for icon’s decision to remain and expand its operations here.”

icon Mechanical and its sister companies employ around 300 professionals and craft workers. The company also has offices in St Louis and Nashville, Tenn., in addition to its Granite City headquarters.