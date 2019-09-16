Ethanol facility hosts Boeing presentation on sustainable aviation fuels

× Expand Joe Ellsworth, regional director of environmental strategy and integration for The Boeing Company, presents Boeing and Sustainable Aviation Fuels to the NCERC at SIUE.

The NCERC at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville hosted a presentation from The Boeing Company’s Joe Ellsworth, regional director of environmental strategy and integration, who presented Boeing and Sustainable Aviation Fuels in late August.

Ellsworth also met with NCERC Director of Research Dr. Yan Zhang and Assistant Professor of Chemistry and NCERC Fermentation Chemist Dr. Jie Dong, who took him on a tour of the pilot plant and laboratories.

Following the tour, Ellsworth delivered the presentation to attendees, including Chancellor Randy Pembrook, Graduate School Dean Jerry Weinberg, College of Arts and Sciences Dean Greg Budzban and others.

Relative to fossil fuels, sustainable aviation fuel is an unconventional jet fuel that reduces carbon dioxide emissions throughout its life cycle. The aviation industry prefers to use the acronym SAF because not all fuel feedstocks are derived from biomass.

SAF is produced from a wide range of elements, including municipal solid waste, cellulosic waste, used cooking oil, halophytes, algae and more. Some types of SAF perform better than Jet A and Jet A-1 fuels used in aviation because of their higher energy density, so less fuel is needed. Other key advantages are diversified supply through non-food crop sources, and other economic and social benefits.

Ellsworth described Boeing’s role and actions in the industry to support its ultimate goal of reducing emissions. Boeing and the commercial aviation industry have voluntarily committed to stop the growth of carbon dioxide emissions by 2020 and cut them to half of what they were in 2005 by 2050. Sustainable fuel has the best long-term potential to meet those goals.

Boeing’s roles include protecting the environment, assuring industry growth and addressing customers’ needs via activities such as support and advocacy, feedstock and pathway research and development, and fuels approval. These activities support the company’s overall goal of protecting the environment, and supporting the sustainable growth of air transport for both passengers and cargo.

“Aviation makes the world a better place by connecting people and goods efficiently and economically,” Ellsworth said. “As ticket prices have declined and the global middle class has increased, the number of air travelers has doubled since 2006 and is expected to double again within the next 20 years. While flying is a responsible choice for travelers, the industry recognizes climate change is serious and deserves credible action.”

According to Boeing, in addition to flying highly efficient airplanes and improving operations, sustainable aviation fuel is a key part of its “all of the above strategy” to help the industry meet its environmental goals and support the long-term sustainable growth of air transport. When produced sustainably, scientific studies show biofuel can reduce emissions up to 80 percent over the fuel’s life cycle compared to petroleum fuel, depending on the source used to make it.

Ellsworth also noted Boeing’s involvement in a collaborative aquaculture project in the United Arab Emirates.

“Boeing collaborates with partners around the world on projects using purpose-grown feedstocks that produce sustainable aviation fuel and can also address other issues,” Ellsworth said. “The Seawater Energy and Agriculture System in the United Arab Emirates, for example, produces fuel from oil contained in plants that grow in the desert. The plants are fertilized by farm-raised fish, which then provide food for a nation that imports nearly 85 percent of its needs.”

Some additional Boeing projects include nicotine-free tobacco feedstock in South Africa to revitalize farming communities negatively affected by declining demand for nicotine-based products and a sugarcane feedstock used to produce sustainable aviation fuel.

A question-and-answer portion followed Ellsworth’s presentation, sparking discussion on biofuels, aviation fuels and agriculture among attendees.

When asked about the potential of a relationship between Boeing and NCERC, Ellsworth emphasized the importance of partnerships in the industry.

“We don’t make fuels, we make planes,” Ellsworth said. The Boeing Company has expressed interest in exploring future collaboration opportunities with NCERC.

