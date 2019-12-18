Eunice Smith Home renamed Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy

× Expand Administrator Daniel Vogel and Referral Coordinator Hazel Morgan watch as the new Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy sign is installed Dec. 18 outside the former Eunice Smith Home.

Effective today (Dec. 18), Eunice Smith Home, the skilled nursing and rehabilitation community that has been serving the senior communities of Alton, Godfrey and the Riverbend area for 53 years, officially will be known as Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy.

“We are committed to keeping the Eunice Smith legacy and building upon the high standards of excellence this community has provided,” said Daniel Vogel, administrator of Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy. “We believe this legacy can only be enhanced by the numerous advantages of aligning with Alton Memorial Hospital and its reputation for quality, conscientious care for seniors living in the Riverbend area and their families.”

Currently rated as a 5-star community by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the area of Quality Measures, the rehabilitation, skilled nursing and long-term care services at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy are provided by the experienced professionals from Bethesda Health Group, which manages the community per an agreement with community owner BJC HealthCare.

In the coming months, Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy will hold an open house to unveil areas of the community that honor the history and reflect the essence of “Miss Eunice,” including a Healing Garden.

For more information about the services offered at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy, contact Hazel Morgan, referral coordinator, at (618) 463-7336 or hlmorgan@bethesdahealth.org, or go to BethesdaHealth.org.

