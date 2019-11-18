Evelyn Campbell is Alton Memorial’s Employee of the Month

Evelyn Campbell of Ambulatory Surgery (front left) is Alton Memorial Hospital’s November Employee of the Month. Campbell was congratulated Nov. 15 by (from left) Heidi Noel and Cathy Wagner from Ambulatory Surgery and AMH Vice President Brad Goacher. Her co-workers say, “Evelyn is always willing to help co-workers with patient assignments and IV sticks. She willingly switches call schedule and picks up extra shifts to help out with staffing needs. Evelyn’s name is regularly mentioned by patients during our post-op discharge calls. Evelyn acts as interim board runner and covers for Total Joint Class when needed. Evelyn is an excellent resource person for all staff, patients and patient families.”

