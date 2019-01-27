Evra little thing she does is magic

× Expand On stage at Jacoby Arts Center in February

photo courtesy Janet Evra The cover of Janet Evra’s November album, “Ask Her to Dance.” 2

Musician Janet Evra grew up in Gloucester, England, and came to the United States to study at Principia College in Elsah. With a minor in music, she lives in Alton now with her husband, Will Buchanan, and their “delightful” dog, Marley.

And for the past two years, she has been performing bossa nova, French and American jazz as well as original pieces at St. Louis area venues.

“A couple of years ago, Will and I decided we had been missing music too much and that it was time to get out there and make music together,” Evra said. “I had been singing, playing the guitar and writing songs since I was a teenager, but I decided to learn how to play the upright bass for this new project. I found a great bass on Craigslist, got to work, and I love it.”

She now sings and plays the bass at most of the couple’s performances.

Evra released her first album, “Ask Her to Dance,” in November. It features nine original tracks and was recorded at Sawhorse Studios in St. Louis. Evra said was excited to have local musician Adam Maness on piano and keys, as well as Montez Coleman on drums and percussion.

“I was thrilled to have them lay down their magic on the album, along with trumpeter Khamali Cuffie-Moore and saxophonist Kwanae Johnson,” she said.

The album can be purchased on all major music platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and Google Music.

When asked about her musical influences, Evra explained, “The music that started this foray into bossa nova was the wonderful 1964 album ‘Getz/Gilberto,’ featuring the Brazilian forefather of the genre, Antônio Carlos Jobim, and singer Astrud Gilberto. I listened to it on repeat as a teenager and learned how to play a few of the songs on the guitar. I just fell in love with the intoxicating rhythms, smooth melodies, and gorgeous instrumentation. Since then, I’ve been inspired by singers such as Melody Gardot, Madeleine Peyroux, and Cyrille Aimee.”

Performance venues have included The Sheldon, the Dark Room at the Grandel, Evangeline’s Bistro & Music House and the National Blues Museum. This year, she will tour in Peoria and Bloomington, Ill., and in Madison and Milwaukee, Wisc. Internationally, she will perform in Stockholm, Sweden, in March. In the fall, she will take the stage once again at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton.

For more information, to find out where Evra is playing next, or to inquire about professional opportunities, visit her website or follow her through social media on Facebook and Instagram.

