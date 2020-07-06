Ex-trooper facing drug charges

Morgan

Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation officials announced the arrest of District 11 (Collinsville) Trooper Nolan Morgan, 40, of Greenville, Ill,, on possession and manufacture of a controlled substance charges.

State police investigators immediately initiated an investigation July 2 into Morgan after receiving internal information that Morgan was allegedly involved in the possession and manufacturing of drugs at his residence. Investigators conducted multiple witness interviews and conducted a search of Morgan’s place of residence, where they gathered evidence, including approximately 259 grams of psilocybin mushrooms packaged for delivery, to support an arrest. Morgan was arrested July 3 by ISP investigators at District 11 Headquarters in Collinsville. Morgan has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and manufacture of a controlled substance, psilocybin mushrooms (both Class X felony charges). Morgan’s bond was set at $150,000 (10 percent applies) by Judge Christopher Bower. Morgan is being held at the Bond County Jail awaiting his next court appearance.

Morgan was assigned to District 11 Patrol in Collinsville after graduating the Illinois State Police Academy in June 2018. Morgan has been relieved of his police duties, and the investigation is ongoing by Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation.

