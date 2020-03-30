Executive order extends cannabis application deadline

× Expand Cannabis sativa plants.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Sunday extending the timeline for cannabis infuser, craft grower, and transporter license applications in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline to submit applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses to the Illinois Department of Agriculture has been extended from March 30 to April 30. The July 1, 2020 deadline for the issuance of those licenses remains in effect; IDOA will award up to 40 infuser licenses and up to 40 craft grower licenses.

While there is no limit on how many transporter licenses will be awarded, applicants must score at least 75 percent of the available points and meet all other requirements before being granted a transporter license.

