Exhibit to showcase East Alton chiropractor’s artwork

Andy Dykeman stands in his studio, which serves as home for his artistic inspirations, expressed through painting, music and more.

A group of new paintings by “outsider artist” Dr. Andy Dykeman will be exhibited at Sacred Grounds Coffee in Edwardsville from March 29 until April 26, with an opening celebration from 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 29. Refreshments will be served with free beer and wine. The show is curated and sponsored by The Gogh Getters.

Dykeman, a chiropractic physician in East Alton, draws his inspiration from his diverse career path and avocations. He was (still occasionally is) the drummer in the influential pop punk band Judge Nothing before entering the forensic autopsy field, then earning his doctor of chiropractic degree in 2003.

His paintings, rendered in the true folk art method of using materials at hand, express the melding of his experiences. Although heavily influenced by the mid-century European avant-garde CoBrA movement and its devotees, his efforts are rapidly evolving into his own signature style. His imagery also reflects his interest in the science of histology as well as the work of Frank Netter, renowned anatomy illustrator as well as Mikey Welsh and Norris Embry.

Dykeman’s visual contemplation of external influences, social, political, environmental, etc. and their impact on mental, spiritual and physical health give viewers much to consider. You can follow his progress on his Instagram page, andykemanart.

