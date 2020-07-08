Expired vehicle stickers extended an additional month

White

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced expiration dates for driver’s licenses/ID cards and license plate stickers have been extended an additional month – from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1. This new Nov. 1 extension also includes those who have July, August and September expiration dates. As a result, expired documents will remain valid until Nov. 1, so customers do not need to rush into driver services facilities, especially during the current heat wave.

“Extending expiration dates until November 1 means people with an expired driver’s license, ID card or license plate sticker do not need to rush into a driver services facility immediately,” White said. “During this current heat wave, I would suggest residents consider delaying their visit to a facility. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.”

Because of heavy customer volume, White continues to urge the public to consider using online services when possible instead of visiting a facility. Customers who can conduct business online can go to www.cyberdriveillinois.com to take advantage of online services – such as renewing license plate stickers – from the comfort of their own home. People who conduct online transactions will avoid waiting in line at a facility.

White noted online transactions continue to flourish, with June seeing an increase of 110 percent in online license plate sticker renewals when compared to June 2019.

Through July 31, driver services facilities are serving only new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions. Face masks are required. Customers who must visit a facility are asked to be patient and prepare to wait outside. Social distancing guidelines limit the number of people inside a facility at one time.

In addition, customers who must visit a facility to renew their driver’s license or ID card are encouraged to first use the preregistration application at www.cyberdriveillinois.com, which will speed up their transaction while at the facility.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended the disaster proclamation an additional month, which in turn extended the expirations for driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle registration stickers an additional month to Nov. 1.

