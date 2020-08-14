Fairview Heights store sells $1 million Powerball ticket

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased in Fairview Heights for the Saturday, Aug. 8, drawing.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Circle K, 301 Salem Place, and matched five numbers – 02 -03-14-40-51 – to win the prize.

More than 20,000 other prizes, ranging from $4 to $50,000, were won in this Powerball drawing in Illinois. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Jim's IGA in Lacon, Ill. In all, players in Illinois won more than $1,179,000 in this Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was won in Florida in the Wednesday, Aug. 12, drawing. The jackpot has reset to $20 million with a cash option of $16.6 million. The next Powerball draw is at 9:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 48 jurisdictions nationwide. Drawings are broadcast live every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit illinoislottery.com.

