Families to receive free hams April 13 at Crisis Food Center

Midwest Members Credit Union

Midwest Members Credit Union representatives will give away free hams to Crisis Food Center clients from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Crisis Food Center, 21 E. Sixth St. in Alton.

The credit union partnered with the center to buy hams.

“Together, we are able to purchase a lot of hams for families in need this Easter,” said Derrick Richardson, board member of both Midwest Members Credit Union and Crisis Food Center.

“MMCU wanted to give back in a way that would definitely impact the families in the community,” he added. “Teaming up with the local food pantry like CFC made a good partnership. This is an Easter tradition we plan to continue.”

