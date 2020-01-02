Farm and Home celebrating 60th year with charitable campaign

Full color

Farm and Home is a local, family-owned and family-run retail business proudly serving communities throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri since 1960. To celebrate their 60th year in business and thank all its customers, Farm and Home is looking to donate in excess of $120,000 to local nonprofit charities in the 12 communities it serves.

“I am the third generation in my family to have been associated with Farm and Home Supply and have seen so much growth and change in these communities,” Adam Bowles, president of Farm and Home, said. “The one thing that has not changed is the tremendous support they have provided to our stores and our 700-plus associates throughout the last 60 years. Without community, we would not be here today.”

The focus of the 60-year celebration will be local charities submitting applications for funding in each town where Farm and Home operates a store. Local store associates along with ownership will determine the most worthy causes and begin giving funds out as early as March, wrapping up in December. This goal is to give $120,000 or more in funds through the Farm & Home Supply Giving Fund with the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri.

Local organizations can apply online.

“Everything we do is centered toward providing a quality customer experience in the communities we serve because we live here, raise our families here and rely on loyal local customers to remain in business,” Dan Henke, vice president of Farm and Home, added. “This is a great way to give back.”

The campaign, called Founded In Community, begins right away with applications being taken online for local, qualifying organizations to apply. The goal is to provide at least $10,000 per community to aid with the support or growth of local charities.

