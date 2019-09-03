Father and son share memories while visiting Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall

× Expand William and Tom Haine

Retired Illinois state Sen. and Vietnam veteran William Haine attended the opening ceremony Aug. 30 for the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Bethalto with his son, Tom Haine, an Army veteran and reservist.

“This wall is a profound statement of loss for the country,” William Haine said. “Every name on there is a patriot who died for the American way. They were comrades of mine; it means a lot to me and other Vietnam veterans who survived to have them memorialized.”

The Haines, of Alton, are a fourth-generation military family.

Haine served in the Army’s 1st Calvary Division (Air Mobile) in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. His brother John Haine served with the Marine Corps in Vietnam a year prior to his arrival in country.

Haine said his father, James Haine, served with the Navy during World War II in the North Atlantic Theater and his grandson is currently serving in the Navy.

Tom Haine, who accompanied his father and mother to see the memorial, said he chose to serve in the Army in large part because of his father’s influence.

“I’m incredibly lucky to have a father who is my hero and mentor,” he said. “He never pushed me to go into the Army, but was always 100 percent supportive.”

He said it was a profound honor to serve in the military, and follow his example, and that of his uncle and grandfather.

Tom Haine entered his commission after graduating from the Army ROTC program at Princeton University. After attending Washington University Law School, he served with the Army’s JAG Corps and worked as a prosecutor, focusing on the prosecution of sexual assault.

In 2017, he and his family moved back to Alton after serving four years active duty. He continues to serve in the Army Reserves.

“I have a great appreciation for all those who have anything to do with bringing the wall to Bethalto and protecting it, 24 hours a day, rain or shine,” Tom Haine said. “The mayor, the city officials, the patriot guard, the American Legion Post in Bethalto, the Alton VFW, just to name a few. It was a wonderful event for all local veterans.”

