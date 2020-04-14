U.S. Department of Labor supporting workers

The U.S. Department of Labor’s recent actions have aided American workers as the nation combats the coronavirus pandemic.

“Through daily technical assistance, four major guidance documents, answers to frequently asked questions, and proactive IT support related to the CARES Act, the department has given states a roadmap of how to get financial relief into the hands of American workers,” Assistant Secretary of Labor for the Employment and Training Administration John Pallasch said. “After investing half a billion dollars to improve states’ unemployment delivery systems, with more to come, we will see hundreds of billions of dollars flow to the temporarily unemployed when they need it most.”

“For months, OSHA has been informing employers what they need to do to keep employees safe from COVID-19,” Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration Loren Sweatt said. “The documents OSHA has released offer guidance for protecting workers, provide clarity for OSHA enforcement, including requirements for personal protective equipment, and reminds employers that they cannot retaliate against workers who report hazardous conditions. And, where we need to, OSHA will take enforcement action to make sure American’s workers are protected.”

“With millions of Americans eligible for new and expanded leave programs, the Wage and Hour Division is working tirelessly to answer the public’s questions and conduct outreach to groups and individuals so that employers across the country provide employees with the benefits they need during the coronavirus outbreak,” Administrator of the Wage and Hour Division Cheryl Stanton said. “WHD has taken hundreds of complaints and is working to resolve them as soon as possible.”

The below list includes links to access these important resources.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Labor is focused on the safety and health of American workers, assisting state partners as they deliver traditional unemployment and expanded unemployment benefits under the CARES Act, ensuring Americans know their rights to new paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave, providing guidance and assistance to employees, and carrying out the mission of the department.

The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter